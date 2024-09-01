Woman’s body recovered from forest in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha), Sept 1 (PTI) Close on the heels of an alleged rape-murder of a minor tribal girl in Odisha’s Balasore district, police on Sunday recovered the body of a 24-year-old woman in Sambalpur district.

The body was found in a jungle in the district's Naktideula area.

The woman had been missing since Friday after going to bathe at a spring near her village, according to a police complaint lodged by her family. Villagers reported finding her sandals, mobile phone, and clothes in a paddy field near the spring.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with local residents staging a protest and blocking the highway connecting Naktideula to Angul Road.

"She has been raped and murdered," her family members alleged and blamed police for failing to locate her even two days after filing a missing report.

Police said they have detained a local youth and are interrogating him.