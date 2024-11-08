Woman's body with bullet wounds found in UP village; honour killing suspected

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old woman with gunshot injuries was found in a car here on Friday, with the police suspecting the murder to be a case of honour killing, police said.

The incident took place in Rasulpur village under Khatauli police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district, they added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat that the body of Himanshi with bullet injuries was found in an unclaimed car.

After her father passed away, the victim used to live with her mother at her maternal uncle's house, he said.

Himanshi was allegedly in a relationship with Vineet Kumar (28), the senior police officer said citing villagers.

However, her family members, including her maternal uncle and his two sons, objected to their relationship, he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the SP said, adding that the matter is being probed and a case is yet to be registered. PTI COR NAV RPA