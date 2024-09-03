Woman's body with hands, legs tied to stone found in stream

Palghar, Sep 3 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old woman with her hands and legs tied to a huge stone, was found in a stream in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The body was found in Savre village on Monday, they said.

The victim's two-year-old daughter was also found missing and police have begun a search operation, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman's body was spotted in the afternoon by some passers-by, who alerted the local police, he said.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The deceased was identified as Susmita Davre.

The hands and legs of the woman were tied to a huge stone using a rope, indicating murder. It is suspected that the woman was killed and her body dumped in the water by the side of a hillock, he said.

The Manor police have sent the body for post-mortem and a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against an unidentified accused, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not yet known.

Some local residents informed the police that the victim's husband worked on a fishing boat. The police are probing the case and no one has been arrested so far, the official said. PTI COR MVG NP