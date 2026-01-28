Woman's body with injury marks on face found in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A woman's body was found by the roadside in Chitrakoot district on Wednesday, police said.

The body was spotted by locals at Biruram Purwa, under the limits of Raipura police station, following which police were informed, they said, adding that the woman is believed to be around 20–21 years old.

In an official post on X, Chitrakoot Police said preliminary examination revealed injury marks on her face, indicating that she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

On receiving information, the additional superintendent of police, the Rajapura circle officer and the station house officer of Raipura police station rushed to the spot along with police personnel. A field unit team also inspected the crime scene, they added.

Efforts were underway to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, the police added.