Woman's body with iron rod piercing through stomach found

Etah (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) The body of a woman with an iron rod piercing through the stomach was found from the bushes on the banks of the Kali river in the district, a police official said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said police reached the spot after being informed about the body.

He said it has been sent for a postmortem, and it will be known after the report comes in whether the woman was raped before being killed.

The crime scene falls in the Bagbala police station area. Kushwaha said efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

All angles are being examined, he said.