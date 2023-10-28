Woman's body with strangulation mark found at base of fort

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) The body of a woman, aged around 25, was recovered from the base of Malang fort in Ambarnath taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The body with strangulation mark around the neck was found near a nullah in the bushes around 6 pm on Friday, an official of Hill Line police station said.

"Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police. The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be established and she seems to be aged between 25 and 30 years," he said.

A case of murder was registered and investigation is being carried out, the official said. PTI COR NP