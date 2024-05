Palghar, May 29 (PTI) A woman’s body with injury marks was found near a hillock in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Locals spotted the body of the unidentified woman, aged 35-40 years, within the limits of the Pelhar police station on Tuesday, he said.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR