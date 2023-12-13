Woman's burnt body found in room near house in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The burnt body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a room constructed on a plot near her house in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Wednesday, a day after she went missing, police said.

The incident took place in the Mithu Basti area.

The woman's parents had reported her missing. In their complaint, they said they searched for their daughter but could not find her, police said.

Her burnt body was found in a room constructed on a plot near her house on Wednesday, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a case of murder has been registered in the matter, they said. PTI CHS DIV DIV