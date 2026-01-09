Woman's charred body found in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka, Jan 9 (PTI) The charred body of a 53-year-old woman was recovered from the bathroom of her house in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Namita Gorai, a resident of Baghnocha colony.

Jagannath Dhan, the officer-in-charge of Dumka Town police station, said personnel reached the spot on Thursday after receiving information and recovered the body.

The woman’s body was sent to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Dhan said it was not yet clear whether the death was a case of suicide or murder, and police were awaiting the autopsy report.

An investigation is underway and a formal complaint will be registered based on the statements of the family members, he added. PTI CORR RPS RBT