Woman's charred body found on deserted plot in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) The charred body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a deserted place in the Kalwar area here on Friday morning, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dharm Singh said that prima facie, it appeared that the accused allegedly murdered the woman elsewhere and then took it to a deserted land where they burnet her.

The woman's body was found behind an abandoned house on the land, Singh said.

It appeared that the lower half of the deceased's body was eaten by dogs, he added.

The SHO said the forensics team has collected evidence and the body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem.

The woman could not be identified as the body was burnt, he said, adding the matter is being investigated. PTI SDA AS RPA