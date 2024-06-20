Woman's death as car reverses into valley: Case registered against male friend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man after his woman friend died when a car she was driving fell into a valley in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district three days back, an official said on Thursday.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (A), for causing death by negligence, as he handed over the car keys to the woman without knowing whether she had a driving license or not, he said.

Shweta Survase (23) died on Monday afternoon after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear. Her friend Suraj Mule was shooting her video, police earlier said.

The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley in Sulibhanjan area. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead brought dead at a nearby hospital, they said.

A case was registered on Tuesday against Mule for allegedly causing the death by negligence, an official from Khultabad police station said.

"We will be issuing a notice to the accused as per law guidelines," he said.

Shweta's cousin Priyanka Yadav has alleged the accused planned the murder.

"We were told about Shweta's death five-six hours after the accident. She never made any reel or posted it on social media platforms. The accused had planned the murder and took her 30-40 km away from the city," she claimed while speaking to reporters. PTI AW MVG GK