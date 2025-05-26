Woman's death at Palghar resort due to choking on food, say cops

Palghar, May 26 (PTI) The Palghar police on Monday said the death of a 27-year-old woman at a resort last week was due to choking and was accidental.

She choked on food on Friday and died soon after, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Darashivkar told PTI.

"As per standard procedure, the body was sent for post mortem to a government hospital. The provisional cause of death, as recorded in the certificate issued by the doctors who conducted the autopsy, is choking due to food particle getting lodged in food pipe," he said.

"She choked and died as the food particle blocked her airway. The death has, for now, been categorised as accidental. Some of her relatives have raised doubts about the cause of death. In view of their concerns, we have preserved the viscera, which will be sent for chemical analysis," Darashivkar said.