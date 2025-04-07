Woman's death: BJP MP slams party workers for vandalising doctor's parents' clinic

Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni condemned her party's women's wing for allegedly storming into the clinic of Dr Sushrut Ghaisas' parents and resorting to vandalism in connection with the death of a pregnant woman after she was denied admission to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

The hospital has been slammed following the death of Tanisha Bhise, wife of the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, who was allegedly refused admission over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. She later died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

Family members of the deceased woman have accused Dr Ghaisas of seeking the deposit ahead of admission.

Members of the BJP's women's wing allegedly stormed into the clinic run by Dr Ghaisas's mother in Kothrud on Friday and damaged property, as per police.

In a letter addressed to BJP city unit president Dhiraj Ghate, Kulkarni expressed displeasure over the incident.

"There is great public anger regarding the behaviour displayed by BJP Mahila Morcha workers. While I won't comment on the actions of other parties, it was inappropriate for Pune BJP Mahila Morcha president Harshada Pharande and other members to barge into the clinic of Dr Sushrut Ghaisas's parents and indulge in vandalism. It would have been more in line with the party's ideology to adopt legitimate forms of protest," she said in the letter.

"No one should take the law into their own hands without understanding the full situation. The way the clinic of Dr Ghaisas's parents', who have no connection with the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital incident, was vandalised, has sparked public outrage. I've been receiving calls from citizens expressing their displeasure. Party workers should refrain from engaging in such acts merely for cheap publicity," Kulkarni said.

She expressed confidence that Ghate would reprimand the functionaries of the women's wing.

"If compensation and an apology are extended to Dr Ghaisas' parents, it will uphold the party's stature and values," she concluded. PTI SPK BNM