Woman's death from wrong injection: Congress seeks stern action against culprits

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday urged the Left government in the state to take stringent action against the culprits in the death of a woman who was given the "wrong" injection at a state-run hospital.

Twenty-eight-year-old Krishna Thankappan breathed her last at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday after being unconscious for five days since being administered an injection to which she allegedly had an allergic reaction.

Her family accused accused Dr Vinu of Neyyattinkara General Hospital of administering the wrong injection when she had sought treatment there for kidney stones last week and termed it medical negligence on the doctor's part. However, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has rejected those allegations and said it was a case of allergic reaction to the medicine.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan visited Krishna's family members here on Monday and expressed his condolences.

While talking to reporters here later, Satheesan wanted the government to take stringent action against culprits and urged the authorities to provide the family the compensation they deserved.

He alleged that despite the fact that the family had lodged a complaint, the health department had not carried out any probe into their allegation.

Even the records at Neyyattinkara General Hospital with regard to the treatment of the deceased woman had been tampered with after her death on Sunday, the senior leader alleged.

The LoP asked for whose sake had the documents been forged.

Stating that the opposition would stand with the family to get them justice, Satheesan said they would soon lodge a complaint with the chief minister in this regard.

Based on the complaint of Krishna's husband, Sharath, Neyyattinkara police registered a case against Dr Vinu under Section 125 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) on July 19.

BNS 125 refers to acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

According to the FIR, the deceased woman, who already had some allergy issues, sought treatment from Dr Vinu for kidney stone-related ailments.

The FIR states that the doctor was negligent in his duty and administered some injection to the patient without conducting any allergy tests on her, the FIR said.

However, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has rejected the allegations of the woman's family against the doctor.

In a statement, the association claimed that the injection given by the doctor was the usual one administered to patients suffering from abdomen-related issues.

Anaphylaxis, a rapid and severe allergic reaction that can happen due to any medicine, might be the reason for the tragic condition of the woman, it said.

"It cannot be considered as treatment negligence," the KGMOA has claimed. PTI LGK ANE