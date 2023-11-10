Woman's decapitated body found in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) The decapitated body of a woman was found in the bushes adjacent to a canal in the Kalyanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The hands of the woman were also severed, he added.

The body of a woman aged around 30 with her head and hands severed was found in the bushes near the Korsam Canal in Kalyanpur, Superintendent of Police Udayshankar Singh said.

Two sacks of hybrid brinjal -- cultivated in the Maharajpur area of Kanpur district -- were found near the body, Singh said.

The woman might have been a resident of the area and efforts are being made to identify her, the police said.

Four teams have been formed to identify the woman and solve the case, Singh said. PTI COR SAB SZM