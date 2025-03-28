Woman's decomposed body found in bed box in a flat in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A decomposed body of a woman was found in a bed box, wrapped in a blanket, in a flat in Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, police said.

The owner of the house, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, aged between 55 to 60 years, has been apprehended and is being questioned, police said.

The identity of the woman, aged between 35-40 years, is yet to be ascertained, police said.

A PCR call was received at Vivek Vihar Police Station regarding a foul smell emanating from a DDA Flat in the area, police said in a statement.

"When police reached the spot, they found the house locked from the outside and traces of blood near the back door," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in the statement.

On opening the premises, a woman's decomposed body was found inside a bed storage compartment, he added. It was wrapped in a blanket. She appears to be married as she was wearing red bangles.

The murder appears to have happened two to three days ago, a senior police officer said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Mishra had visited the flat on Thursday night and Friday afternoon, sources said.

Forensic teams have inspected the scene of the crime and further investigation is in progress, police said.