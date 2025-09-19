Woman's decomposed body found in Delhi, partner's role under lens

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The decomposed body of a woman in her early 20s was found in a rented house in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Friday, with police suspecting her live-in partner’s role in the death, an official said.

A PCR call was received around 10 am regarding the discovery of a female’s body inside a room at Nehru Nagar, police said.

“Local police reached the spot and found the body of a woman, aged around 23–24, in a decomposed state. Initial inspection suggested that she may have died three to four days ago,” a senior police officer said.

According to the landlord, a couple, who introduced themselves as married, rented the first-floor accommodation about five months ago. The man in his early 20s, who lived with the woman, did not visit the house for the last four days, the officer said.

No external injury marks were visible on the body, which has been preserved at a mortuary for post-mortem and identification, the officer said. Efforts are on to trace the missing man and ascertain the sequence of events, police said. PTI SSJ ARI