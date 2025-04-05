Woman's decomposed body found in her rented home in Delhi's Kishangarh

New Delhi: The body of a woman in her late twenties was found in a highly decomposed condition at her rented accommodation in south Delhi's Kishangarh area on Saturday morning, a police officer said.

He said police received a PCR call at around 10.23 am regarding a foul smell emanating from a room on the second floor of a house in Kishangarh village, after which a team inspected the spot.

They identified the deceased as Nisha, a citizen of Nepal, aged 25-30 years.

"The body is in a highly decomposed condition. We have formed teams to ascertain the exact cause of her death. Police have inspected the spot and taken photographs," a senior police officer said.

He said Nisha had been living at the address for the past seven months.

Police said the body has been preserved at the mortuary in Safdarjung Hospital and relatives of the woman in Nepal was informed.

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated, he said.

The officer said the call detail records of the deceased are being analysed and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned. People known to the deceased are also being questioned.

The autopsy will be conducted after her relatives arrive from Nepal, he added.