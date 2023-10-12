Woman’s decomposed body found in Navi Mumbai, case registered

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a young woman’s highly decomposed body was found with a knife wound, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Passersby at Bhingri village spotted the body on Tuesday evening.

The police identified the woman as 19-year-old Jayshree Babya Pawar, a resident of Jogeshwari in Pen taluka.

The body was highly decomposed and had a stab wound on the neck, the official said.

Inspector Anjum Bhagwan of the Panvel police station said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and investigations are on to identify those behind the crime. PTI COR NR