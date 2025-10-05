Woman's decomposed body found in sack in Tripura's Khowai

Agartala, Oct 5 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 37-year-old woman was found in a plastic sack in her house in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Sunday.

After being alerted by villagers about a foul smell emanating from the house, a police team rushed to Maiganga, five km from Teliamura police station on Saturday night and recovered the decomposed body stuffed in a plastic sack.

"Circumstantial evidence suggests it was not a suicide case. It might be a murder, we have started an investigation to know the actual cause of death. A forensic team also visited the spot", Officer in Charge (OC), Teliamura police station, Jayanta Dey told reporters.

He said the woman identified as Sharmistha Modak (37) used to live in Dasda in North Tripura area after her marriage.

"After getting divorce from her husband, she had developed a relationship with a close relative, to which the woman's family had strong objection. Thereafter, the family did not maintain any relation with her", he said.

The woman constructed a house at Maiganga and used to live alone, Dey said. PTI PS RG