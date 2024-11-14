Woman's decomposed body found in Yamuna in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The decomposed body of a woman was found stuffed in a sack in the Yamuna river in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Thursday.

It appears to be a case of murder and the body seems to be three to four weeks old. A murder case has been registered, they said.

The body was stuffed in a sack with its hands and feet tied with a red rope. A stone was tied to the sack to prevent the body from floating to the surface, they added.

Officers at Kalindi Kunj police station received a call about the unidentified woman's body being found. A team rushed to the spot at the Bhola ghat, the police said.

"No birth mark was found on the body. According to the verbal opinion of the forensic science team, the woman appeared to be 25 to 30 years old. The body was sent for post-mortem. Legal action is being taken," said a police officer. PTI BM SZM