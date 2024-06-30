Woman's family get husband killed for marrying against their wishes

Noida (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A woman's family allegedly got her husband of five years killed by hired men for marrying against their wishes, police said here on Saturday.

Investigating the case of a man found dead earlier on June 16, police investigation found that the woman's father and uncle had allegedly hired four men to kill her husband, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Suniti said the body of an unknown person was found near Sangam Vihar Colony of Ecotech-3 Police Station area on June 16, which was later identified as Bhulesh Kumar, a resident of Sambhal district. Later, his autorickshaw was also found to be missing, the DCP said.

Suniti said that Bhulesh's family filed a case against his wife Preeti Yadav's father Budh Singh Yadav and brother Mukesh Yadav and friend Shripal. Five years ago, Preeti had married Bhulesh against the wishes of the family, the officer said.

During the investigation, police came to know that Preeti's father Buddh Singh Yadav and uncle Kharak Singh had allegedly conspired and hired four boys of their neighbouring village Mandoli to kill Bhulesh, the DCP said.

Suniti said that the investigation revealed that four accused -- Awadhesh, Neeraj Yadav, Yashpal and Titu came to Noida and allegedly strangled Bhulesh and took his autorickshaw.

The DCP said that the vehicle used in connection with the alleged incident, a towel used for strangulation, jewellery worth Rs 3 lakhs received in exchange for committing the murder have also been recovered from the accused. PTI COR SKY SKY