Woman's half-burnt body found in Tripura, husband blames MLA's associates for abetting suicide

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Tripura's Gomati district on Saturday, following which her husband alleged that she died by suicide after being assaulted by associates of the local BJP MLA.

Police said they have registered a case of abetment of suicide in the incident that happened in Mirza in the Kakaraban police station area.

The body of the woman was found early in the morning, SDPO of Uadaipur Debanjali Ray said.

"Initially, we registered a case of unnatural death. Later, a case of abetment of suicide was registered. We have started an investigation. More sections under the BNS will be added based on information received during the investigation," she said.

The woman's husband alleged that three persons, including Manna Majumder, who is the nephew of BJP's Kakraban-Salgarh MLA Jitendra Majumder, severely assaulted him and his wife on Friday night.

"Thereafter, we went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but they refused to accept it," he alleged.

"We returned home and went to sleep separately as we often do. This morning, my wife's half-burnt body was found on a nearby road. Manna Majumder and his two companions are responsible for the death of my wife," he alleged.

The MLA could not be reached for a comment.

The opposition Congress attacked the police over the incident, alleging that they were trying to shield the accused.

"Firstly, the police did not register their complaint. What is more disturbing is that the couple was chased by the accused when they were returning from the police station. It seems that the police are trying to shield the accused," district Congress president Titan Paul alleged.

Locals said that the couple was also known as BJP members in the area. PTI PS SOM