Woman's headless body with severed limbs found on banks of river in Pune

Pune, Aug 27 (PTI) A woman's headless body with her limbs severed was found on the banks of the Mula river in Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The police control room received a call about the body on the river bed in the Chandannagar area around 11 am on Monday, an official said.

As per preliminary probe, the woman was decapitated, and her hands and legs had been severed from the shoulders and hip joint, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita with Chandannagar police station, the official said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity, and the police are also examining missing person's complaints, he said. PTI SPK ARU