Woman's headless, naked body found near railway track in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) The decapitated body of a woman was found near a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said police received information in the morning about a woman's body lying near a railway track in Bakulha village under the Bairia police station limits.

A police team arrived at the spot and inspected the site.

The woman's head was missing, and her body was found without clothes, the SP said.

He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway, and necessary legal action is being taken, the police said.