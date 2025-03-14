Woman's husband, brothers bobbitise man for unwanted advances

Meerut (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A woman's husband and her two brothers allegedly bobbitised a 42-year-old man after accusing him of making unwanted advances towards her, police said on Friday.

The condition of the victim, Dharmendra Mavi, an operator at a clinic, is serious and has been referred to a hospital in Delhi for treatment, they said.

According to police, the attack happened when the woman, who had been visiting the victim's clinic due to an illness, told her husband, Satish (45), that Mavi had been making advances at her.

This enraged Satish. He, along with his brothers-in-law, Vivek and Vikram (both in their 30s), confronted Mavi at his clinic on Asifabad Road on Thursday and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Following the incident, Mavi's brother, Pappu, lodged a complaint on the same day, and the accused were arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ AMJ AMJ