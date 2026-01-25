Woman’s jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh stolen on bus in Beed district

Beed, Jan 25 (PTI) Thieves stole a woman’s ‘mangalsutra’ (wedding necklace) worth about Rs 3 lakh when she got into a bus to see off her daughter-in-law in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at the Majalgaon bus station, they said.

Complainant Hemalata Arjunrao Wagh had come to drop off her daughter-in-law, who was going to Pune. Wagh boarded the Bhokar-Ahilyanagar bus to help her, an official said.

After alighting from the bus, she noticed that her mangalsutra, worth about Rs 3 lakh, was missing. Wagh then approached the police, he said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI COR NR