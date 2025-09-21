Woman's live-in partner arrested for killing her daughter in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) The live-in partner of a woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her five-year-old daughter in a fit of rage in Haryana's Rewari district, police said on Sunday.

The accused Roshan, who hailed from Bihar, has been charged with murder, a police officer from Rewari said over the phone.

According to the officer, Roshan has been living in a rented accommodation with the married woman and her daughter. On Wednesday, the accused and the woman had a fight when they were out of the house. Following this, the woman headed to the railway station, while Roshan went home.

The woman's five-year-old daughter was in the house at the time. The girl cried for her mother and asked Roshan to take her to her mother. When he did not pay attention, the child continued crying. In a fit of anger, the man knocked the child to the floor, resulting in her death, the officer said.

The accused fled the house immediately after the incident, he said.

Neighbours informed the police, which formed teams and subsequently arrested the accused, he added.