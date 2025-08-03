Woman’s mutilated body found in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) The mutilated body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a field near Afzalgarh town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, police said on Sunday.

While the police suspect she was attacked by a leopard, forest officials believe it to be a case of murder, with the body later mauled by an animal.

Afzalgarh Circle Officer Rajesh Solanki said the woman had gone to a field near the town on Saturday evening to collect fodder for cattle when she was attacked by a leopard.

Her body was later found in a severely mutilated condition.

“Initial signs suggest a leopard attack,” Solanki said, adding further clarity would emerge after postmortem.

However, Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhinav Raj contradicted the police version, saying the injury marks and circumstances point towards murder.

“It appears to be a case of murder. The body may have been partially eaten by an animal after death,” he said.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is underway.