Woman's mutilated body found in well in UP's Jhansi, probe underway

Jhansi (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Panic gripped a village in Todi Fatehpur area of Jhansi district on Wednesday after a mutilated body of an unidentified woman without head, hands and legs was found stuffed in two sacks and dumped in a farm well, police said.

The incident came to light when farmer Vinod, a resident of Kishorpura village, noticed a foul smell emanating from his field well in the afternoon.

On informing the police, two sacks were retrieved from the well, containing the body that appeared to be three to four days old, Todi Fatehpur Station House Officer (SHO) Atul Rajput said.

The body, belonging to a middle-aged woman, was found without head, hands and legs, the police said.

According to officials, efforts are being made to ascertain the woman's identity, but no missing complaint has been reported from nearby police stations so far.

The mutilated body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, the police added.