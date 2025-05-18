Woman's mutilated body found on railway track in Amethi village

Amethi (UP), May 18 (PTI) The mutilated body of a 24-year-old woman was found on a railway track in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The woman's father alleged she was killed by a man who earlier lived above the medical shop where she worked and had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the last year.

Police said the woman's body was found on the railway track near Loharta village under the Kotwali police station area on Saturday night. She lived in a village under the Sangrampur police station area.

In his complaint, the woman's father said his daughter worked at a medical store in Tikarmafi market. A man, who lived as a tenant on the floor above the store, sexually assaulted his daughter several times in the last year.

"When we came to know about this, the man vacated the room and started living in a rented house in Amethi town," he said.

The complainant further alleged that the accused called his daughter on Saturday afternoon and later her body was found on the railway track.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ravi Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV