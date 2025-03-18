Woman's severed body found near bridge in Andhra's Anakapalle district

Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 18 (PTI) The severed lower body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a bedsheet near Bayavaram National Highway bridge in Anakapalle district on Tuesday morning, said a police official.

Local police, along with forensic experts, have reached the spot and efforts are on to identify the deceased woman, said Anakapalle DSP K Sravani, who is probing the circumstances leading to the crime.

"The body was found cut from the navel downward, along with a severed hand, and was wrapped in a bedsheet," Sravani told PTI.

According to the DSP, the deceased woman would be around 35 to 40 years old and her photographs have been circulated in the locality for identification.

A case has been registered under BNS section 302 while the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being analysed.

Police noted that the body was cut elsewhere and dumped here. So far, only the lower half has been recovered, and the search for the missing upper body is ongoing, Sravani added.

Forensic teams have been deployed to analyse evidence and reconstruct the crime scene.

Investigators are exploring multiple possibilities, including whether the murder was a personal dispute or linked to any other crime.