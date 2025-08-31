Woman's severed head found in drain in Thane; cops launch probe

Thane: The severed head of a woman has been found in a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to register a case of murder against unidentified persons, officials said on Sunday.

Some passerby spotted the chopped head of the unidentified woman, believed to be in the age group of 25 to 30 years, lying in the drain near a slaughterhouse on Idgah Road in Bhiwandi area around 11.30 am on Saturday, they said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the severed head, with metal jewellery in the nose and ears, to a hospital for examination, an official from the Bhiwandi police control room said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 103(1)(murder) and 238(destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe was on into it, he said.