Woman's skeletal remains in Etawah morgue: Allahabad HC takes suo motu cognizance, seeks information

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Saturday took a suo motu cognizance of media reports of skeletal remains of a woman in Etawah morgue and sought detailed information from the state government in this regard.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Dewaker and Justice Ajay Bhanot in the order passed on Thursday observed, "Media reports disclose that the skeletal remains of a woman are locked up in an Etawah morgue for the past three years.

"The identity of the body is disputed. A family has claimed that the body of the said deceased person is of their missing daughter - Rita. The DNA report according to the newspaper does not give any conclusive opinion.” Media reports claimed that the family had identified the body on the basis of the clothes and a 'kalawa' found on the wrist.

The court directed that the state as well as police authorities to provide detailed information regarding the time period in which the last rites of a body in a morgue are conducted as per the practice and the cause for delay in this case.

The court appointed advocate Nitin Sharma as an amicus curiae to assist the court and listed the matter for October 31, 2023.