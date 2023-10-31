Woman's skeleton lying in UP morgue: DNA did not match with family claiming her as daughter, state govt tells HC

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Allahabad High Court that the DNA of a woman's skeleton lying in a morgue in Etawah for the past three years did not match with those claiming her to be their daughter.

The Additional Advocate General also told the court that the claim by the family was made only after recovery of the skeleton and that too on the ground that some clothes found nearby were of their daughter.

He said that in the DNA test, the woman's biological parents could not be ascertained.

The next hearing will be held on November 20.

Earlier on October 26, the court taking suo-moto action had asked the state government to provide detailed information in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ajay Bhanot on the basis of a newspaper report in the order passed on October 26, had observed, "The newspaper report discloses that the skeletal remains of a woman are locked up in an Etawah morgue for the past three years. The identity of the body is disputed. A family has claimed that the body of the said deceased person is of their missing daughter - Rita. The DNA report according to the newspaper does not give any conclusive opinion." The court had also asked to provide details of the case diary and the status of the investigations including the date on which the samples were extracted and sent to the Hyderabad-based Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA profiling and the date of the DNA report. PTI COR RAJ ZMN