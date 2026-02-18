Woman's suicide: Youth Congress leader taken into custody in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) A Youth Congress leader was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the alleged suicide of a 35-year-old woman in this southern district of Kerala, police said.

The accused has been identified as Suhail Ansari, a state level leader of the Youth Congress.

According to police, the woman was found hanging at her husband's house at Kadambanad in the district four days ago.

An alleged suicide note recovered later had the name of Ansari as the reason for her extreme step, a police officer said.

"Therefore, we have taken him into custody. No arrest has been recorded so far. An interrogation is currently underway and further proceedings will be initiated only after confirming his role in the woman's death," he said.

Ansari, a native of Kollam district, was reportedly a friend of the deceased woman, sources added. PTI LGK KH