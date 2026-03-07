Women abandoned by husbands with no independent income to be considered destitute: Himachal cabinet

Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Women abandoned by their husbands, and without independent sources of income, will be considered destitute women, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet held on Saturday as it approved amendments to the social security pension rules.

The amendments to Social Security Pension Rules, 2010, redefined the term 'Destitute' and simplified the certification process for availing benefits.

Under the revised provisions, women abandoned by their husbands, and without independent income, will be eligible for benefits meant for destitute women under various state government schemes.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also decided to invite objections and suggestions from the public on proposed amendments to Rules 28, 87, 88 and 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Elections) Rules, 1994, a statement issued here said.

The proposed amendments provide that panchayats which have remained reserved for two consecutive terms since the base year 2010 will not be reserved in the upcoming panchayat polls, slated for May 31.

The cabinet also decided to extend 40 per cent of the Local Area Development Fund under the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy to provide financial assistance to 'children of the state'.

It also gave its nod to cancel 15 hydroelectric projects that failed to be commissioned despite availing the benefit of the one-time amnesty scheme.

The cabinet decided to allot the 10-MW Small Hydro Electric Project at Pandoh to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) subject to the BBMB returning the unused land to the state government. The government will receive 13 per cent free power and another five per cent of the generated power as its share from BBMB.

Approval was also given to fill 111 posts under various categories in the technical education, cooperation , education, and public relation departments.

The cabinet approved the constitution of the Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited at Dhagwar in Kangra district comprising milk producers from Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Una districts. Additionally, the National Dairy Development Board will be engaged as the administrator for management and operation of the Dhagwar Milk Processing Plant.

The cabinet also sanctioned enhancement of heli-taxi services on the Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh route from three sorties to twelve sorties per week, with flights to be operated twice daily for six days a week. The state will provide viability gap funding to support the operation.

Decision to release salary of outsourced employees engaged under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jal Shakti department from state resources was taken as the Centre has not released funds under Jal Jeevan Mission, the statement said.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to grant an 80-year lease in favour of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) by amending Rule 7 of the Himachal Pradesh Lease Rules, 2013, which earlier provided that the state government shall not grant lease of land for a period exceeding 40 years.