New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Nearly 70 per cent of people living with autoimmune diseases are women, and it needs to be recognised as a major health issue in the country, according to experts.

The experts at the 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRACON 2025) said that doctors in India have observed that autoimmune diseases are far more common among women, especially between the ages of 20 and 50, when hormonal and lifestyle factors are most active.

During a special session dedicated to women's health and autoimmune disorders, leading rheumatologists discussed how hormonal changes, genetic predisposition and distinct biological mechanisms make women more vulnerable to such conditions.

The discussion highlighted that the female immune system, though stronger in fighting infections, can sometimes turn against the body itself, leading to autoimmune diseases.

A recent study by Stanford University has also shed light on this difference. The researchers found that women's bodies produce a special molecule called Xist RNA, which helps control one of the two X chromosomes that women carry.

However, this molecule can sometimes confuse the immune system, making it attack the body's own healthy cells instead of protecting them.

This could be one of the key reasons why autoimmune diseases are seen more often in women.

Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's defence system, which usually protects against infections, mistakenly attacks its own tissues. Common conditions include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, thyroiditis, psoriasis, and Sjögren's syndrome.

These diseases can affect joints, skin, blood vessels, and even internal organs such as the heart and lungs.

"In my outpatient clinic at AIIMS, almost seven out of every ten patients with autoimmune diseases are women. We see a clear pattern. Women often come late because they overlook persistent symptoms," said Dr Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Genetic make-up, hormonal changes during reproductive age and after childbirth, combined with stress, obesity, and nutritional deficiencies, can make them more vulnerable to autoimmune diseases, she added.

"It's time we recognise autoimmune disorders as a major women's health issue in India," Kumar said.

Dr Bimlesh Dhar Pandey, Organising Secretary of IRACON 2025 and Director of Rheumatology at Fortis Hospital, said, "Every week, I meet women who have been living with unexplained joint pain or swelling for years before getting diagnosed.

"Many are in their 30s or 40s, juggling family and work. By the time they reach us, the disease has already damaged their joints or organs. We must increase awareness and ensure early screening, especially among women." In India, doctors say the issue is made worse because women often ignore early warning signs like tiredness, joint stiffness or swelling, dismissing them as minor problems or results of stress or ageing.

Many delay visiting doctors due to family responsibilities, lack of awareness, or social reasons, which allows the disease to progress silently until it becomes more severe.

Adding to this, Dr Neeraj Jain, Vice Chairman of Rheumatology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "We have also seen the same trend, a clear majority of autoimmune patients are women. The Stanford study gives a biological explanation, but social and environmental factors in India play a major role in increasing the incidence of autoimmune diseases. Pollution, infections, and poor lifestyle habits can all trigger or worsen autoimmune responses." "In my practice, about 70% of autoimmune patients are women, and many have gone through years of wrong treatment before reaching a specialist. We must identify the early signs, especially in women, so they can be referred to rheumatologists sooner. Early diagnosis can prevent long-term disability," Dr Pulin Gupta, Professor and Rheumatologist at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, noted.

Emphasising the need for focused policies, Conference Chairman Dr Rohini Handa, Senior Consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Autoimmune diseases are as common as diabetes or heart disease, yet they get far less attention. When 70% of those affected are women, we can't treat it as a gender-neutral issue. There is a strong need for awareness campaigns, women-specific research, and better access to rheumatology services across India." Experts agreed that, in addition to biological factors, lifestyle and environment play a key role in triggering autoimmune disorders in Indian women. Increasing pollution levels, sedentary routines, unhealthy diets, rising stress, and lack of adequate sleep are all contributing factors.

Some studies have shown that exposure to air pollutants and industrial chemicals can disturb hormonal and immune pathways, further increasing risk.

Doctors at IRACON 2025 also highlighted that timely diagnosis and treatment can make a huge difference. While autoimmune diseases cannot be completely cured, they can be effectively managed through medication, exercise, balanced nutrition, and stress control.

India currently faces a shortage of trained rheumatologists, with fewer than 1,000 specialists for a population of over a billion.

Experts suggested that primary care physicians should be trained to recognise early symptoms and refer patients appropriately.

Public health programs should also include autoimmune diseases under women's health initiatives, similar to how reproductive and cancer screenings are promoted.

More than 20 countries participated in IRACON 2025. The conference witnessed the contribution of 670 facilities, which shared knowledge and research, covering 2500 delegates, and 250 sessions of academic deliberations.

The event was held at Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.