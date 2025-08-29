Women and Child Development Ministry launches SPNIWCD website to boost digital governance

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on Friday launched its website to strengthen digital governance and improve access to learning and training resources.

The website was launched by Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, who said, "The platform will serve as a vital tool for disseminating knowledge, research, and resources, thereby strengthening citizen-centric governance." The digital portal offers a host of features, including e-learning modules, an e-archive, and an integrated digital library for quick access to research materials and official documents. A real-time dashboard will provide live updates on training programmes, schemes, and institutional activities.

The platform also enables online registration and appointments for services under the Child Guidance Centre (CGC), the Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (AGSC), National Communal Harmony, and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). An interactive feedback mechanism has been incorporated to allow users to share suggestions for continuous improvement.

In addition, the website hosts a comprehensive repository of resources covering flagship initiatives such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, with dedicated sections on child protection, women's empowerment, safety, nutrition, and statistical data.

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring that information and services related to women and child development are digitally accessible to all, reaffirming the government's resolve to create an inclusive and empowered society.