Women and Child Development Ministry marks Adoption Awareness Month 2024 with focus on older children in foster care

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development has kicked off Adoption Awareness Month 2024 with this year's theme focusing on "Rehabilitation of Older Children through Foster Care and Foster Adoption".

This month-long campaign aims to spotlight the importance of adopting older children and those currently in foster care along with those with special needs as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, according to an official statement.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a statutory body under the ministry, leading this awareness drive every November, is encouraging legal adoptions across India. PTI UZM AS AS