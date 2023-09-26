Women angry with opposition parties for calling women's reservation bill a 'jumla': Union minister Kishore

Indore, Sep 26 (PTI) Union minister Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday claimed women in the country are getting angry with the Congress and other opposition parties for calling the women's reservation bill a "jumla" (gimmick), and said the legislation will come into force in 2029 after the census and delimitation exercises are completed.

Advertisment

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod last week.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, called the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on the census, which the government has said will be commissioned next year.

Asked about the claims of opposition leaders that the women's reservation bill was just a gimmick, Kishore told PTI, "The Congress and other opposition parties think it is a jumla, so let it be. The women of the country are getting angry with such statements of opposition parties." The women of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the issue of the bill and they are celebrating its passage in Parliament, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs said.

Advertisment

He said the legislation will come into force in 2029 after the census and delimitation exercises are completed.

Kishore was speaking after inaugurating the exhibition of 'India Smart Cities Conclave 2023' in Indore.

According to officials, the exhibition presents a glimpse of projects which won in the 'India Smart Cities Awards Contest 2022'.

Advertisment

On the second day of the event on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to states, cities and partner organisations associated with these projects, they said.

These include the event host Indore, which has been adjudged the best among 100 smart cities in the country.

More than 6,000 works worth over Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been completed so far under the Smart City project launched in the country in 2015 and nearly 2,000 remaining works are targeted to be completed by June 30, 2024, the officials said. PTI HWP MAS GK