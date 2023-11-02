Women are backbone of Parliament, country's economic development: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Women are the backbone of Parliament and the country's economic development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday asserting that women in legislatures would help the governance in evolution of policies that would lead to the resolution of larger issues.

"Giving justice to your gender is automatic justice to my gender," he said as he invited students of Delhi University's Miranda House College to witness the proceedings of the Winter session of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha chairman was delivering an address on the 'Role of Women in Indian Parliament' to mark the platinum jubilee of the college.

He said the role of women in Parliament is enormous and that their presence by itself will surcharge the atmosphere in legislatures.

Talking about women's representation in legislature, he said a minimum of one-third of seats each in Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies would soon be reserved for women candidates.

The vice-president said India made history on September 21 when the women's reservation bill, which has now become a law, was passed in the new Parliament building.

He called the move an "epochal development" and said it will ensure that "Bharat 2047" is on peak.

"A special session of Parliament on September 21 in the new building marked history as the women's reservation bill was passed. The day coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday according to the Hindu tithi," he said.

"Women are the backbone of Parliament and our economic development. Without their presence, the country cannot run successfully," said Dhankhar.

He also offered to invite five interns from Miranda House for a 15-day course on parliamentary procedures.

The vice president praised Miranda House for holding the first position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for seven years in a row.

Delhi University's vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh and Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani also attended the event. PTI SJJ NAB ZMN