New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Women are excelling in various fields but there are many who still face social stereotypes, economic inequalities and psychological barriers, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday, giving a call for making a collective effort to address the issue with sensitivity.

Addressing the valedictory session of a national convention here at Vigyan Bhavan, Murmu said women are equal to or even superior to men in many dimensions like service, dedication, nationalism, bravery, patience and talent.

"In every university I visit, I see more daughters receive gold medals. This is proof that given the opportunity, daughters can excel. However, we must also acknowledge the harsh reality that even today, many women face social stereotypes, economic inequalities, and psychological barriers," she said.

"If there are good things in society, we are creating them. We also have a responsibility to address and eliminate the bad. Therefore, I believe we should make more efforts to address these issues," the President said, adding that organisations like the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti can make a decisive contribution in this direction.

Women have historically been accorded respect and prominence in Indian traditions, the President said, citing examples such as expressions "Radha-Krishna" and "Sita-Ram", where women are placed first as a mark of respect.

The convention, titled "Bharati - Nari to Narayani" was organised by the Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad in association with the Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sharanya here at Vigyan Bhavan.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men.

Appreciating the organisers of the event, the President said the Bharatiya Vidvat Parishat is making sincere efforts to keep India's knowledge-traditions, classical thought and scientific discourse alive.

Such conferences help preserve and disseminate the country's rich legacy in fields like philosophy, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, literature and arts, she said.

Murmu also emphasised the importance of promoting Indian languages and traditional knowledge systems for building an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and developed India.

"By giving priority to Indian languages and India's scientific traditions, a cultural foundation is being provided for building an Atmanirbhar and developed India. All institutions involved in such initiatives should move forward with mutual coordination and cooperation," she said.

Extending greetings on International Women's Day, the President urged people to remember inspiring examples of women's power and translate their ideals into action in contemporary life.

Referring to historical figures, she said the courage and wisdom of women such as Rani Durgavati, Jijabai, Kittur Chennamma, Rani Lakshmibai, Jhalkari Bai and Ahilyabai Holkar have served as a source of inspiration for society.

"We should study them not merely as history written in books or as statues placed somewhere, but we must ask ourselves how much we have implemented their ideals in our own lives and how much inspiration we have given to the next generation to follow the same path," she said.

Murmu also noted that celebrations were being held across the country to mark 150 years of the composition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and described it as a tribute to the power of motherhood and feminine strength.