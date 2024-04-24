Women are my siblings, will make them self-reliant: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 24 (PTI) TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he considers women of the state his siblings as he does not have a sister of his own and added his aim is to make them self-reliant.

He also promised to serve their families as an elder son.

"The crisis created by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state will be overcome by the incoming NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government by creating wealth," Naidu, the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, said during a meeting for women in Srikakulam district.

He highlighted it was the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that granted equal rights to women on ancestral properties and also provided 33 per cent reservation for them in local bodies.

Naidu claimed women faced a myriad difficulties under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government during the past five years and alleged that Reddy played games with their lives.

Instead of being in a position to earn revenue, he claimed that women's expenditures have skyrocketed so much that they are unable to purchase anything from the market.

Naidu promised to build houses for women on two cents of land and noted that assets should be created and the revenue generated distributed to the poor.

He also assured to raise the pension for the elderly to Rs 4,000 per month and for people with disabilities to Rs 6,000 per month.

The TDP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, which are being held simultaneously, in an alliance with the BJP and the Janasena.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4. PTI STH SZM