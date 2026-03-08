Women are strong, no less than others: President Murmu on International Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded women's strength and achievements, and exhorted them to realise their full potential, saying, "We are no lesser beings." Addressing an event organised here by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to mark the International Women's Day, the president said the occasion was not only to honour women's achievements but also to reaffirm the nation's commitment to their empowerment.

Murmu highlighted women's pioneering roles in education, administration, judiciary, armed forces, medicine, science, technology, arts, entrepreneurship and sports.

She noted that rural women are becoming economically self-reliant through self-help groups and providing leadership in village development, while women continue to emerge as leaders in employment, start-ups, and the corporate sector.

"With opportunity and support, women can excel in every sphere," she said, adding, "Mahilao mei dam hai, hum kisi se kam nahi. Hum mei bhi dam hai (Women are powerful, we are no less than others. We, too, have strength)." The president underscored that while many achievements have been made, several obstacles still exist in ensuring women's equal participation in society. "These challenges cannot be resolved by law alone. It is necessary to change our mindset," she said.

She emphasised that parents must not discriminate between daughters and sons at home. She said mothers-in-law should not discriminate between their own daughters and daughters-in-law, and daughters-in-law should be treated as daughters.

"True equality begins with recognising every woman as a daughter, irrespective of her role in the family," she added.

She congratulated the Ministry of Women and Child Development for organising the 'Shakti Walk - SheLeadsBharat' on Sunday as part of the International Women's Day celebrations. The event featured a walk from India Gate to Vijay Chowk.

Murmu also lauded the dedication of women from across the country who participated in the event, highlighting their commitment to India's progress and the empowerment of women nationwide.