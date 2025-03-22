Women arrested while smuggling MDMA worth lakhs from Bengaluru

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly trafficking synthetic drug MDMA worth several lakhs of rupees from Bengaluru, police officials said on Saturday.

Anila Raveendran, a native of Anchalummoodu, was taken into custody on Friday evening by the Sakthikulangara police and the Kollam City Police District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

According to the police, she was travelling in a car from Bengaluru when police attempted to stop the vehicle near the Neendakara bridge. However, the driver tried to evade them, leading to a chase.

The car was eventually intercepted, and 90 grams of MDMA was seized, police sources added.

First, 50 grams of MDMA was found in the car. Subsequently, the woman was medically examined and found to have hidden around 40 grams of MDMA in her private parts, police said.

However, police sources stated that while the exact quantity of MDMA seized from her is yet to be determined, it is estimated to be around 90 grams in total.

Police sources said the woman had been smuggling MDMA to supply it to school and college students in Kollam city.

The car driven by the accused was also seized.

Anila Raveendran was previously involved in an MDMA drug smuggling case, police officials added.

A detailed investigation regarding the source of the contraband is underway, police said.