Women assaulted over land dispute between two families

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 28 (PTI) A case has been registered at Manor police station in the district against six men for allegedly beating up five women of a family over land dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

The incident took place at Nagjari village on Monday.

An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means ), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions.

As per the complaint, Niraday Pavde, Jayesh Pavde, Nitesh Pavde, Pradip Pavde, Mahesh Pavde and Nilesh Pavde -- all related to each other -- allegedly attacked the women with iron rods and sticks when the latter were digging up land to build a compound wall on a disputed piece of land.

The women claimed they had a court order allowing the construction.

The victims were undergoing treatment at hospital, police said, adding that probe was underway. PTI COR KRK