Women associated with Livelihood Mission are strengthening MP economy: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described the success of the women associated with the government's Livelihood Mission as a living example of the power of unity, and said their efforts are strengthening the state's economy.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Livelihood Mission Capacity Building Workshop for self-help groups.

The Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) was launched in August 2018 with the objective of creating empowered groups of women from poor rural families and providing them with development and livelihood opportunities.

"Sisters (women) today are operating everything from tractors to drones....These sisters, who excel in everything from running cafes to meeting market targets, are earning good income from various small industries, including pickle and papad manufacturing," the CM said.

Matriarchy holds special importance in Indian culture, and the state government's efforts are empowering women, Yadav added.

More than 65 lakh women have been empowered through five lakh self-help groups, and over 12 lakh of them have become `lakhpati didis' (women earning Rs 1 lakh or more p.a.), he said.

Self-help groups have generated business worth Rs 310 crore in a year, the CM noted.

Some 50,000 women from self-help groups are engaged in natural farming, he said.

The BJP government has increased the Women and Child Development Department's allocation by 26 percent in the 2026-27 budget, the chief minister said.

Yadav inspected the stalls displaying various products set up by women from self-help groups at the workshop and interacted with the women. He also feted five women from self-help groups on this occasion. PTI MAS KRK