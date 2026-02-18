Women at frontlines of climate change in South Asia: Hilary Clinton

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Women are at the frontlines of climate change in South Asia and there is a focus on getting good solutions on both mitigation and adaptation in this regard, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Mumbai Climate Week, she said that while the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) has a long portfolio of work in renewable energy, the focus has increasingly shifted to adaptation at the local level.

“We are focused on climate, health, and women. Women are at the frontlines of climate change. Most climate refugees are women,” she added.

Clinton said that women, especially here in India, are working outdoors in extreme heat.

“We have been focused on how to get good solutions on both mitigation and adaptation for several years now. We have a long portfolio of work - not just in renewable energy but also on adaptation at the local level,” she said at India’s inaugural climate week.

“Hopefully, several developments will come out of this inaugural gathering,” she added.

According to the Clinton Foundation, the initiative prioritises frontline communities experiencing the worst and most immediate effects of climate change.

The Clinton Group Initiative is a program under the foundation that brings together global leaders from business, government, and non-profit sectors to create "Commitments to Action" – specific, measurable solutions to pressing world challenges.

Mumbai Climate Week, a three-day programme (Feb 17-19), is aimed at finding out climate solutions centred around the Global South region and its economies.