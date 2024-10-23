Women attend free breast cancer screening camp at Delhi's Dyal Singh College

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Hundreds of women participated in a free breast cancer screening camp at Dyal Singh College on Tuesday where advanced thermal technology was used to detect early signs of the disease.

Advertisment

The camp was organised by BJP Mahila Morcha in collaboration with Sangini Saheli Foundation.

At the beginning of the event, a video message from Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, was played.

In her message, she emphasised the importance of early detection for the successful treatment of breast cancer and highlighted the need to raise awareness among women about the issue.

Advertisment

“Millions of women fall victim to this disease, but many can overcome it through timely diagnosis and awareness,” Devi said.

BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Priyal Bhardwaj, who organised the event, said the awareness and screening campaign was initiated to address the critical issue of breast cancer among women.

“We should all be aware and take a little time for ourselves. Breast cancer can be 100 percent curable if diagnosed in the early stages,” she said, adding that they would continue to organise such camps in future.

Advertisment

During the event, Ankita, CMO NDMC, who was present as a guest along with other dignitaries, emphasised that women with a family history of breast cancer need to be vigilant, while those who are slightly overweight should also take extra care.

She also provided an explanation of how women can perform self-examinations to stay safe and detect any early signs of breast cancer. PTI NSM NB